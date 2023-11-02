City of Las Vegas names Hall of Fame Boxing Referee Joe Cortez as Citizen of the Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former boxing referee Joe Cortez has been honored in many ways over the years and is now adding another honor to his resume. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council named him their Citizen of the Month and also named Nov. 1, 2023 as Joe Cortez Day in the City of Las Vegas.

Cortez said he was introduced to boxing and got involved in the sport when he was 12 years old. During his amateur boxing career, he had a 10-1 record. His only loss was to Georgie Foster from Ohio.

Cortez started working as a referee in 1977 and has officiated over 176 champion fights in his career. That includes the first bout between Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez, the first title fight between Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe, the match where George Foreman became the oldest World Heavyweight Champion in history at the age of 45, and a match between Canelo Alvarez and Josesito Lopez. That fight was on Sept. 15, 2012 in Las Vegas and was Cortez's last match as a referee before retiring.

He was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 1998, the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011, and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2013. Cortez has also appeared in movies like Rocky Balboa with Sylvester Stallone, I Spy with Eddie Murphy, and Play It To The Bone with Antonio Banderas. He currently serves as a boxing analyst for ESPN and still hosts a weekly podcast called The Joe Cortez Show.

What you might not know is that Cortez and his family have called Las Vegas home since 1992 and have contributed to the community in many ways over the years.

"Joe has served our community on multiple boards and councils over the years. Joe was previously appointed by both former Gov. Guinn and Gov. Gibbons as members of the Nevada State Board of Nursing, was Deputy Constable of North Las Vegas, and as speaker for Clark County Public Schools," said Las Vegas Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenski. "He currently serves as a national spokesperson for the Aging In Place Council and is co-owner of LaMansion. LaMansion is a private, family estate that was converted into a boutique assisted living community for seniors featuring 12 lavishly appointed private suites."

Despite all the praise for his boxing career, he said that's not what he wants to be remembered by.

"When I kick the bucket, I want to be remembered as a person that was always out there helping people. The boxing thing is secondary," Cortez said.

Of course, he couldn't leave the city council meeting without his trademarked line.

"Thank you all for this special day. It's unbelievable and it's an honor for me to be here," Cortez said smiling. "I'm fair but I'm firm."