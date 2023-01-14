Circa Sports give out $12 million In winnings for professional football betting contests

Las Vegas and gambling are synonymous with each other, but let's face it, the chances of you winning big, aren't that high.

Well, these sports bettors defied the odds and took home some money.

Brian Koestering and some of his friends won one-million dollars in the Circa Million IV betting competition. All four are Detroit Lions fans.

They say they had a process in how they won, but at the end of the day, they just love football.​

"I mean we watch a lot of football so it's good to put it to use finally," Koestering said.

12 million dollars total were given out, including two checks for 3 million dollars, which is the largest ever payout in a professional football contest.

Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens says the record-breaking money depends greatly on the enthusiasm for sports.​

"Sports has always been popular, but it just keeps growing in popularity," Stevens said. "People love watching sports, people love betting on sports."

Koestering says he is happy to share this moment with friends he holds near and dear. ​

"It was just a lot of fun," Koestering said. "It was a lot of fun in doing it with the guys that you root for football every weekend together, and the best part was we had the lions to finish it off."

