Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Circa Sports to award $1M to winners of Circa Million IV pro football contest

CIRCA SPORTSBOOK
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 21:46:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Sports officially announced the winner of this season's Circa Million IV pro football contest on Monday.

After the Chiefs' victory over the Raiders on Saturday, the group — registered as "Chief-3" from Detroit, Michigan — will be awarded a total of $1 Million. The group will be awarded their check at an event on Friday, Jan. 13 at the D.

According to a news release, $12 million in total will be awarded to contest winners during the event.

This also will include a payout of $3,066,500 to the two winners of Circa Survivor – the largest individual payout for a professional football contest ever.

WATCH: The winner of Circa Million IV pro football challenges

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH