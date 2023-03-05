Watch Now
Cincinnati Reds defeat Oakland Athletics during Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators play at the Las Vegas Ballpark located near Downtown Summerlin
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin as seen in Feb. 2021
Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 22:54:24-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics 10-9 in Game 1 of the Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Big League Weekend is a two-game Spring Training series, which started out the weekend with a sellout crowd of 8,805.

The Athletics, trailing 8-6, took the lead 9-8 in the seventh inning on a three-run home run to center field by first baseman Kevin Cron. The Reds then rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-9 lead.

Left fielder Nick Plummer delivered an RBI single and right fielder Nick Martini then added an RBI triple.

Oakland center fielder JJ Bleday was 3-for-4, walk, two runs scored; left fielder Seth Brown was 2-for-3, two doubles, RBI, run scored and second baseman Jordan Diaz was 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI.

Cincinnati third baseman Spencer Steer was 3-for-3, double, solo home run, three runs scored and right fielder Jake Fraley was 2-for-4, RBI, run scored.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

