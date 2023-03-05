Cincinnati Reds defeat Oakland Athletics during Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics 10-9 in Game 1 of the Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Big League Weekend is a two-game Spring Training series, which started out the weekend with a sellout crowd of 8,805.

The Athletics, trailing 8-6, took the lead 9-8 in the seventh inning on a three-run home run to center field by first baseman Kevin Cron. The Reds then rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-9 lead.

Left fielder Nick Plummer delivered an RBI single and right fielder Nick Martini then added an RBI triple.

Oakland center fielder JJ Bleday was 3-for-4, walk, two runs scored; left fielder Seth Brown was 2-for-3, two doubles, RBI, run scored and second baseman Jordan Diaz was 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI.

Cincinnati third baseman Spencer Steer was 3-for-3, double, solo home run, three runs scored and right fielder Jake Fraley was 2-for-4, RBI, run scored.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.