Check out The Masters Roping Tour, a rodeo event hitting Vegas for NHR week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual National Finals Rodeo has returned to Vegas for another year, which means the Entertainment Capital has become the Country Entertainment Capital.

One of the rodeo events in Vegas is The Masters Roping Tour, held outside the Rio. I went on Wednesday to see the competition, going back to my Texas roots.

“The National Finals Rodeo is just the greatest rope and the greatest rodeo to come to," The Masters Roping Tour producer Kenny Zamora said. "Every year for 10 days in December, this is the place to be.”

It's not just travelers who are involved with these events. Many long-time Vegas locals are along for the ride.

"We’re here with our kids and the people we work with," said Vegas local Curtis Robinson, who instructs one of the riders participating in the event. "We used to rope, and now we’re kind of giving our time to them now.”

“Just really neat watching (my son) get to rope with these really talented ropers out here," Vegas native Jeff Reese said. "This week brings a bunch of them in.”

NFR brings family fun to Las Vegas, with kids of all ages being able to enjoy the rodeo fun. We asked a couple of them what makes NFR week special.

“The roping. Just watching everybody rodeo, definitely. I’ve roped on horses since I was 7," Triston from Colorado said.

“It’s a competitive sport, it’s fun. I’ve been roping for 8-9 years," Keystone from Texas said.

The NFR rodeo action goes through the week and wraps up with the NFR World Series on Saturday.