Centennial High School football team honored by City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has proclaimed Jan. 3, 2024 as Centennial High School Football Day in recognition of the team's first state championship.

The Bulldogs defeated Sunrise Mountain 49-31 in the Class 4A championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 21, 2023. Jhbari Christmas was named the Defensive Player of the Game, Tanner Tripolitis was named Special Teams Player of the Game, and Victor Plotnikov was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council presented a special proclamation to the team and head coach DJ Campbell.

"I think my most proud accomplishment is what these kids did off the field. I told them from day one that I wanted to build a program and not just have a football team," Campbell said. "I think my first goal was to increase the team GPA, which we did. It went from a 2.8 GPA to a 3.3 GPA."

He added that the group overcame a lot of adversity to come out on top.

"In the first meeting I had as head coach, I said that for this senior class, I wanted them to go out as state champions. They were seen as everyone's "Homecoming Game", the game that everybody is guaranteed to win and I said no longer will they be that," Campbell said. "A lot of people left them and transferred to other schools and quit on them mid-season. I think we barely finished with enough players last year to finish this season. This year, we finished with 62 on the team. The seniors sticking around and laying the foundation for what the program is going to be over the next few years is something I'm proud of."

The Bulldogs will move up to Class 5A next season.