Bonding through Baseball: Nick Garritano reflects on trip to JUCO World Series with son Nicky

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Father's Day is a special day for the dads in the sports world, which includes College of Southern Nevada baseball head coach Nick Garritano and his son Nicky, the second baseman for the Coyotes.

As the old saying goes, baseball is a game that's passed down.

That couldn't be more true for Garritano, who taught his son Nicky everything about the game.

"Ever since I was a young kid, he always taught me to work hard, have a good work ethic," Nicky said. "Even though I might not be the most talented kid or the strongest kid, just outwork everyone."

Fast forward almost two decades later and Nicky got to experience the unforgettable moment of being coached by his dad in the 2024 Junior College World Series.

"It was an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life," Garritano said. "Even though we didn't win the whole thing, it was still so awesome."

"The first day, I had tears running down my face under my glasses and I kept looking back and wiping them," Coach Garritano said. "I didn't want anyone to see It."

But by no means did Coach Garritano take it easy on Nicky.

"His first year here, the first month, I beat him up verbally I think more than I've beaten anyone I've ever coached, for a month straight," Garritano said. "He gained a lot of respect through the players through sheer work ethic and determination."

Nicky recently announced he will continue his baseball career at UNLV, his dad's alma mater.

Garritano says it'll be nice to just be dad again, but Nicky says he wouldn't be where he is today without his old man by his side.

"I feel like the most fortunate person in the world," Garritano said. "Being called coach is pretty neat but there's no feeling like being called dad."

"He means everything to me. He's the reason I'm the man I am today, the baseball player I am today," Nicky said. "I'm so grateful to have him."