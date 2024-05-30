College of Southern Nevada eliminated from JUCO World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada Coyotes' run in the JUCO World Series has come to a screeching stop after they fell to the Florence-Darlington Stingers 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Things started off great for the Coyotes, getting to a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.

CSN pitcher Lucas Boesen would have seven strikeouts. But then, the sixth inning happened.

Florence-Darlington scored five runs in the top of the sixth, which included two straight-up bombs.

The Coyotes would get one back but it just wasn't enough to complete a comeback.

Florence-Darlington pitcher Dereck Duval only gave up one hit in the last three innings.

After the game, CSN players were understandably emotional after a tough loss. However, head coach Nick Garritano says this team should have nothing to be ashamed of.

"This whole team are warriors," Garritano said. "It's just unfortunate. Somebody's got to lose. Saturday, someone is going to lose. There's only one team smiling at the end of the year in sports ... and then they cry because it's over. It's just sports. It's tough, tough pill to swallow."