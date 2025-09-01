Local fans gather to watch BMX freestyle shows

HENDERSON (KTNV) — There are 12 BMX freestyle shows happening nationwide, with a couple that flipped into action at Walmart parking lots across Henderson on Sunday.

“The tricks, the atmosphere, being out here is just a vibe," BMX Fan Kylee Edmunds said.

Fans from across the valley were catching good vibes being that the event was free, and embracing family traditions.

VIDEO: Alex Eschelman talks to BMX biker about his love for the sport

BMX freestyle shows giving local fans fun labor day weekend plans

“We like to go to car shows and just do stuff together, so it’s fun to do that," local BMX fan Diego Lafronz said.

“We definitely ride bikes together and I don’t know if they’ll let us on the ramp today," local BMX fan Nick Lafronz said.

Eight of the best BMX bikers in the world helped bring out the dad jokes for some, and the first timers for others.

“I’ve never seen people do this before, and it’s just really cool," one local youth fan said.

“It looks like they’re flying with their bikes," one local youth fan said.

While it's cool to see the athletes fly high, one biker says it's just as special for him, as it brings him back to the beginning of his career.

“This sport has given me so much," X Games Gold Medalist Brady Baker said. From competing being a kid, BMX was the first sport I did and I’ve stuck through it my whole life so, to get some new faces involved and try to spread action sports and try to get the sport to go, it’s a sport that I love and all of us love to do, it’s sick to get more people involved in it.”

For some folks who are already involved, it has helped them find their own community in Vegas.

“Whether it’s BMX, skateboards or scooters, I’m a scooter rider, there’s always nice people and there’s always someone you can talk to and it’s just fun," local BMX fan Chase Podmore said.

The Nitro Circus fall tour, where these athletes will compete, begins in December.