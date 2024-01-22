Bishop Gorman High School football team recognized by City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bishop Gorman High School football team is adding another honor to their resume this season.

On Tuesday, the City of Las Vegas proclaimed that Jan. 17, 2024 was Bishop Gorman High School Varsity Football Team Day. It was to recognize the team for winning the state championship and by being named national champions by ESPN, USA Today, and Fox Sports.

Councilman Cedric Crear was excited to present the proclamation to the team since that's where he and his family went to school.

"I'm from the Class of 1987. My brother is the Class of 1986 so I'm the younger one," Crear said smiling. "My two daughters are alums as well."

The Gaels finished the season with a 12-0 record with wins against nationally-ranked teams like Corner Canyon and Centennial Corona.

"They were also victorious in the Nike Kickoff Classic against Long Beach Poly as well as a home victory over the top-five-ranked Miami Central High School," Crear continued. "They averaged 54 points per game, scoring one out of every five plays on offense, and only punted three times all season. They were led by University of Hawaii commit and back-to-back Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year Micah Alejado who finished the season with 2,714 yards and 35 touchdowns wile posting an incredible zero interceptions."

Crear said several outstanding players on the team have already accepted offers to play football at the University of Arizona, University of Miami, Kansas State University, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Iowa State University, University of Nebraska, and the University of Michigan.

Head coach Ed Burns said he is proud of the team and that their dedication is what led to a successful season.

"There's no magic sauce. There's no magic thing that happens," Burns said. "It's hard work and dedication. Your hard work and dedication is amazing."