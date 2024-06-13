Bill Foley-owned AFC Bournemouth holds youth soccer camp in Las Vegas

​Football season is still months away, but the other kind of football is full steam ahead in Las Vegas.

Coaches from AFC Bournemouth have come from across the pond to teach the beautiful game to the local youth and the kids say this is their time to shine.

The man behind it is Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, who bought the team in 2022.

The English Premier League club sent seven of their coaches to Vegas to hold youth camps with the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club where about 100 local kids, between seven and 14 years old, were able to participate, and even they know how big of a deal this is.

"At this age, right now, where I'm at, I feel like this is where I have the most potential to learn the most I can in my career," local soccer player Valente Martinez said.

One of those coaches is Steve Cuss, Bournemouth's Head of Community and manager of the club's women's team.

Cuss says sometimes it's just a matter of keeping the kids on the pitch.

"We always think it's opportunity," Cuss said. "That's what we do, back home at Bournemouth, is provide those opportunities for players and make sure that they got enough coaching sessions, make sure they've got an opportunity to take part in matches. Coaching sessions and play against each other, that's the best way they can learn."

Recently, we have started to see the results of that stateside.

More American players are joining big clubs in Europe, with Bournemouth's very own Tyler Adams serving as an example.

There's still miles to go for the U.S. to be a soccer powerhouse, but these kids are confident they can be that next wave of ballers.

"I want to go to Spain very much," Martinez said.

Bournemouth will be staying until June 14th to teach the kids.

The club says they are looking at having more football camps in the valley the future.