Big 12 Conference hosting 2024 Football Media Days in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Big 12 Conference is getting ready to hit the Neon City.

On Monday, conference officials announced Las Vegas will host the conference's 2024 Football Media Days.

The two-day event will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10. Th event will feature head football coaches and student-athletes from each of the 16 teams.

"The Big 12 lives at the intersection of sports and entertainment - as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is an ideal location to kick off the 2024 season," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said.

"As a city built on hospitality, we are thrilled that the Big 12 Conference has chosen Las Vegas, and we are eager to show these organizations, coaches, athletes and media that there is no better place to hold an event than Las Vegas."

The event will mark the debuts of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah as Big 12 programs.