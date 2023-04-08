Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, picks up win at PFL 2 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, picked up an impressive win Friday night against Isaiah Figueroa.

He says his last name brings a lot of pressure, but if you saw Friday's match, he seems to be handling it well.

Ali Walsh took his third straight win by knockout, improving to 3-1 in his amateur career.

Here at PFL 2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. First fight up on the main card….Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali vs Isaiah Figueroa. pic.twitter.com/T9RYJSa5sl — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) April 8, 2023

And just like that, yet ANOTHER 1st round KO for Biaggio Ali Walsh.



His striking was obviously spot on, but man did he show impressive takedown defense. #PFL2 — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) April 8, 2023

As a Vegas local and former star football player at Bishop Gorman, he says he is glad he can pick up a win where he grew up.

"Grateful for the win," Ali Walsh said. "I got my first win in Vegas and I wanted to show the people of my hometown...all the hard work that I've been putting in, and it's only going to get better from here."

Biaggio's brother, Top Rank boxer Nico Ali Walsh, was at the fight and says he's proud of Biaggio for his big win. But he admits, it's not easy seeing your brother in the cage.

"I was just talking to my family about it," Ali Walsh said. "I get more nervous for his fights and people I care about and, like, loved ones...when they fight, I get more nervous for their fights than my own."

Top Rank boxer Nico Ali Walsh is at The Theater for his brother Biaggio.



He was asked whether he is willing to fight Jake Paul after Paul said he would be interested in fighting Ali Walsh in boxing.



Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/8dSUeF83P7 — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) April 8, 2023

Biaggio says he took in a lot of advice from his grandfather growing up. The biggest one, he says, was to win with humility.

When asked how he thinks his grandfather would've reacted to his win, he already knew the answer.

"He would tell me he's proud of me and to stay humble," Ali Walsh said. "Those are the two things he would say. When I was a kid, he said stay humble, and I'll take that with me for the rest of my life."

PFL will have fight cards scheduled In June In Atlanta. Biaggio says he doesn't want to go pro yet, but he is absolutely ready to fight on two months from now.