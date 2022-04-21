Grandson of Muhammad Ali getting ready for Las Vegas boxing debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Tulsa, Oklahoma, Atlanta, Georgia to New York City and soon Las Vegas. Nico Ali Walsh is gearing up for the hometown fight of a lifetime.

"MSG is the biggest fighting venue in the world, I believe, but in my heart, Vegas is the spot to be," shared Ali Walsh.

Since turning pro in August, Ali Walsh has done more than own a 4-0 record. He's carried on a family name and tradition that's inspired the world.

Bob Walsh, Nico's father, stated, "He said to me, I wanna carry on Papi's legacy outside of the ring. That's what I'm more concerned with. I can't match him in the ring, but I can match him being the person that he was outside of the ring. So to watch him do that, is really fulfilling."

Although he may not float like a butterfly and sting like a bee just yet. Ali Walsh says he's determined to carve out his own legacy in the ring, and he'll get the chance to do so when he faces Alejandro Ibarra in a four-round middleweight attraction inside the MGM Grand.

Ali Walsh said, "Growing up here has been amazing. Vegas is the fight capital of the world. For this fight in particular is a huge honor because the Stevenson and Valdez fight is probably one of the fights of the year, it's just a huge honor to be on that card."

The fight is set for Saturday April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.