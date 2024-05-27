Beloved Las Vegas racecar driver passes away after battle with cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved Las Vegas racecar driver has died after battling cancer.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway confirmed the news that Scott Gafforini died on Thursday. He was 57 years old.

Gafforini was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but moved to Las Vegas when he was two years old. He started racing go-karts at the old Craig Road Speedway when he was 13. He transitioned to racing late models at the Bullring in the mid-1990s.

Gafforini is the winningest driver in the history of the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He won 69 races overall, including winning the first race on the track after it was reconfigured in 2000. In 2016, he also won the first of his seven championships.

Gafforini also set records for late models and super late models.

"Scott was a true racer's racer," said LVMS President Chris Powell. "He was a staple at the Bullring every Saturday night for 30 years. A lot of Scott's triumphs came while competing against drivers who have raced at the highest levels of NASCAR. His name will be synonymous with the Bullring for many years to come. Our prayers go out to his parents, his children, and his many fans."