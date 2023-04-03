Becky Hammon to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is one of 12 inductees in the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame.

The NBA made the announcement on Saturday.

She'll be in the Class of 2023, which features other big names like Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade, and Gregg Popovich.

"The Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is remarkable and truly embodies the breadth and impact of the global game today," John Doleva, president and CEO of the hall of fame, said. "This class represents the game at every level and showcases the incredible efforts of individuals who are not only household names in the game, but also those who teach, coach and counsel men and women at the most organic levels of basketball."

Hammon is a six-time WNBA All-Star and earned First-Team All-WNBA honors twice.

In 2020, she made history as the first woman to coach an NBA team after Popovich was ejected from a game.

She joined the Las Vegas Aces in December 2021 and is the first rookie head coach to lead her team to a WNBA title.

Hammon was also named the WNBA Coach Of The Year.

A 6x #WNBA All-Star, 2x All-WNBA First Team, and the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year that lead the @LVAces to their first franchise championship



Congratulations @BeckyHammon on being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame 🎉 pic.twitter.com/hVDQXur0Fy — WNBA (@WNBA) April 1, 2023

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield as well as the Mohegan Sun on August 11 and 12.