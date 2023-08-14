Becky Hammon officially inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was immortalized forever on Saturday when she was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

We all know what she has, and is still doing, with the Aces here in Las Vegas.

But before all that, she was breaking barriers. She spent eight years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs before becoming the first full-time female coach in NBA history. She was also a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, the man who hired Hammon, was also inducted and was in the crowd when Hammon made her speech.

Hammon did mention Pop during her speech about just how much he means to her.

"You spoke courage into me with a phone call as I was getting ready to coach that first summer league team. In 2015, you said 'just be you. You're going to be great.' You'd texted me that. I don't know if you know how many times you've actually texted me that. Just be you. Just be you. You've changed the trajectory of my life, and for so many girls and young women. Thank you. I love you."