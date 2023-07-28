Aviators win streak ends after dropping game to Space Cowboys 10-7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators' winning streak came to an end on Thursday night after the Sugar Land Space Cowboys offensive explosion in the fifth inning propelled them to a 10-7 win.

Las Vegas got on the board and took the lead right off the bat. In the first, Tyler Wade struck out swinging but it was a wild pitch that allowed Wade to reach first safely. Jonah Bride then drew a walk before the pair stole a base to move up 90 feet. A sacrifice fly plated Wade while a single by Kevin Smith allowed Bride to score. The Aviators added another three runs in the second to move ahead 5-0.

Sugar Land answered in the next half by putting three runs on the board in the top of the third and Las Vegas added another run in the home half of the frame.

With a 6-3 lead, the fifth inning is when things fell apart for the Aviators. Sugar Land batted around and sent nine batters to the plate, eventually scoring five runs. They added another two in the sixth. Jon Singleton put on a show by hitting home runs in back-to-back innings. He went 3-5 and tallied three RBI on the night.

Down 10-6, Las Vegas tried to add more runs to the board. In the bottom of the eighth, Yohel Pozo, Conner Capel, and Greg Deichmann hit three singles in a row to load the bases. A sacrifice fly was able to bring in one run. However, everyone else would be stranded on the bases. That would be the last run to cross the plate as Las Vegas dropped game three 10-7.

Relief pitcher Chase Cohen was tagged with his first loss of the season giving up two hits and two runs through two thirds of an inning of work while walking one.

Both teams are back at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday night to do battle. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.