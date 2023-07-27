Aviators continue four-game winning streak with walk-off win over Sugar Land

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a thriller at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday night. After being down by two runs, the Aviators walked it off to take down the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, 12-11. The victory extends the Las Vegas winning streak to four games and improves their overall record to 49-48.

Sugar Land pulled ahead early on and Las Vegas was down 5-2 through three innings. However, the bats came alive in the fourth. Jonah Bride started things off with a double followed by a home run to right by Trenton Brooks. Greg Deichmann then stepped into the box and ended up getting a Little League home run. He belted a triple to deep center but a throwing error by center fielder Pedro Leon allowed Deichmann to score. That tied the game at five. Tyler Wade picked up a single and stole second. A lineout moved him up 90 feet and he came in to score on a single by Lawrence Butler to make it 6-5 and give Las Vegas its first lead of the game.

Both teams added three runs in the fifth. However, the Space Cowboys took off in the sixth adding another three runs to make the score 11-9. The Aviators offense wasn't done yet as Las Vegas worked to chip away at that lead. In the eighth, Wade hopped aboard with another single and stole second. Another Sugar Land throwing error allowed him to reach third safety. Wade then scored on a sac fly to put Las Vegas within one run.

The Space Cowboys continued to make errors in the bottom of the ninth. Bride reached first safely on a fielding error. He was replaced by pinch-runner Darell Hernaiz. Conner Capel and Brooks both drew walks to load the bases with one out. Deichmann hit a sac fly to center field, which was deep enough to score Hernaiz and tie the game. Wade then put the ball into play. Thanks to a fielding error by first baseman Jon Singleton, Capel was able to score and give Las Vegas the walk-off win.

Aviators reliever Spencer Patton picked up the win. He allowed no runs and no hits while striking out two in one inning of work.

Las Vegas and Sugar Land are back in action on Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. When looking at second half standings, the Aviators are currently in first place in the Pacific Coast League West. They're currently ahead of the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, by four games.