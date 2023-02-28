AT&T SportsNet changes could affect Vegas Golden Knights broadcasts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans could soon have a harder time finding their games on local television.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Warner Brothers Discovery, the parent company of AT&T SportsNet, is planning to get out of the regional sports broadcast business at the end of the month.

That means that right now, there are no plans to televise a handful of VGK games in April.

The team is scheduled to play seven games and three are on national broadcasts including the game on April 8, which you can watch on Channel 13.

As of Monday, no decisions have been made on whether the other four games will be shown on local TV.

The Vegas Golden Knights haven't commented on the matter.

The National Hockey League did release a statement saying they're closely monitoring the situation.

NHL statement regarding the RSN situation: pic.twitter.com/ulJXRlLqUy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2023

The Knights aren't the only teams looking for solutions.

Other affected teams include the NBA's Utah Jazz, Portland Trailblazers and Houston Rockets, the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken, and MLB's Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners.

AT&T SportsNet have given teams a March 31 deadline to negotiate agreements to take over their broadcast rights moving forward or else risk losing control of those rights in AT&T SportsNet's potential Chapter 7 bankruptcy.