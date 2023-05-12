A's ballpark financing bill might not be introduced until next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's are continuing to look at potentially building a ballpark in Las Vegas.

However, on Friday morning, Nevada state Senator Scott Hammond told Channel 13 that he had not seen specific language for a ballpark financing bill and that it might not be introduced until next week.

"We might not see anything until Monday," Hammond said. "Once we see something, we're going to have to vet and go through all the details."

Earlier this week, sources told Channel 13 that the A's have shifted focus and are now negotiating for a site on the south end of the Strip where the Tropicana Las Vegas sits.

Sources said that in that scenario, the Tropicana would be demolished to make way for the new stadium and surrounding development.

Last month, the A's announced they had entered into an agreement with Red Rock Resorts to buy land where the old Wild Wild West casino once stood, just north of Allegiant Stadium.

The A's are seeking some type of public funding mechanism to help pay for what they say would be a $1.5 billion new ballpark.

RELATED LINK: A's relocation to Las Vegas facing funding hurdles

Hammond said one of the big obstacles with the Tropicana site will be the management of traffic flow.

"We're going to have to look at how traffic would be affected, both airport traffic and surface streets in that area," Hammond said.

The A's have been looking for ways to get a new ballpark built for a long time. Their stadium, the Oakland Colosseum, opened in 1966 and is generally considered one of the most rundown facilities in Major League Baseball.

A representative for Bally's Corporation, the owners of the Tropicana, told Channel 13 they have no comment on the possibility of a new ballpark at the Trop site.

On Friday, the Culinary Union released a statement saying they've reached an agreement with the A's that will "guarantee workers have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts - which will guarantee these will be great jobs that meet our high Las Vegas standards."