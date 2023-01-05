Watch Now
Sports

Actions

AP sources: NFL will not resume suspended Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin hospitalized

Bills Bengals Football
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Bills Bengals Football
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:06:07-05

(AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

UPDATE: Damar Hamlin reportedly awake and showing signs of improvement following cardiac arrest

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling.

The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications. Buffalo entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold that spot. The Bengals had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH