Bills safety Damar Hamlin taken off field in ambulance during Monday Night Football

Hamlin appeared to be receiving CPR before he was taken away for medical treatment.
Jeff Dean/AP
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 22:03:54-05

A Bills player was taken off the field in an ambulance during a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Damar Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game. Hamlin stood up after the hit and appeared to adjust his face mask, but then fell backwards to the ground seconds later.

Buffalo's medical staff immediately began providing aid as an ambulance drove onto the field. Broadcasters reported that medics appeared to be performing CPR.

Stunned players and staff from both teams gathering in prayer.

The game was suspended after Hamlin was taken away.

Players from both teams huddled around the medical staff, some kneeling and some holding hands. The team posted on social, "Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland," and the Bengals responded with praying hands.

Hamlin was down on the field for at least 10 minutes. He was placed inside the ambulance and taken out of Paycor Stadium.

This story was originally published by WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio with additional reporting from Scripps News.

