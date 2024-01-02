Allegiant Stadium one of 14 sites hosting CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best soccer players in the world are returning to play in Las Vegas.

CONMEBOL officials have announced that Allegiant Stadium will be one of 14 U.S. cities that will host CONMEBOL Copa America games.

"We will experience an unforgettable Copa America, enjoying the best football in the world in 14 magnificent stadiums," said Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL and FIFA Vice President. "The passion of football will run through this great country from east to west and from north to south, bringing excitement and fun to hundreds of thousands of fans at the venues and millions of spectators around the world."

According to tournament officials, there will be 16 teams participating and the event will feature 32 games that are played over 25 days. The competition is scheduled to run from June 20, 2024 to July 14, 2024.

According to Allegiant Stadium's website, Las Vegas will host several group stage games as well as a quarterfinal match. On June 26, fans can catch Jamaica taking on Ecuador at 3 p.m. and on June 28, fans can watch Paraguay and Brazil go head-to-head at 6 p.m.

The quarterfinal match is set for July 6 at 6 p.m. with teams to be determined.

Event organizers said tickets will be available later this month.