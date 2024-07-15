All-MLB Weekend is returning to Las Vegas in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest and brightest stars in Major League Baseball are returning to Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts is once again hosting the All-MLB Weekend.

The second annual event kicks off with an awards show that will be filmed at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. That's where winners will be announced for the Hank Aaron Award, Comeback Players of the Year, Mariano Rivera & Trevor Hoffman Relievers of the Year, Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter of the Year, and selections for the All-MLB First and Second Teams.

That's set for Thursday, Nov. 14 and fans can buy tickets to the show now. They start at $229.

Fans will also have opportunities to interact with MLB players and legends, including playing golf at Shadow Creek during the VIP Golf Pro-Am. Tee times are available on Friday, Nov. 15 for $2,000 per person. You can learn more or make reservations by calling 855-422-9769.

Organizers said additional events taking place during All-MLB Weekend will be announced at a later date.

You can learn more here.