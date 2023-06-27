A'ja Wilson named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is adding another honor to her resume.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced that Wilson has been selected as the Western Conference Player of the Week. Over the past week, the reigning league MVP average 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game. She also made 55.6% of her shots from the floor.

This is the 11th time she has received the honor after earning it five times in 2022, two times in 2019, and once in 2021, 2020, and 2018.

As of Tuesday morning, the Aces are 13-1 to start the season. The only loss came at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, who the Aces faced last season in the WNBA championship.

The Aces are also getting ready to host the WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 15. A'ja Wilson was one of the top two players who received the most votes so she will once again be a team captain. Teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young were also named WNBA All-Star Starters.