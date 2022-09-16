Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces lose against Sun, headed to game 4

Tina Nguyen
The Las Vegas Aces are in Connecticut for game three of the WNBA finals.
Posted at 8:14 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 23:16:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Las Vegas Aces lost game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun 105 - 76 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

After a strong first couple of minutes from the Aces, the Sun responded taking a 34 -19 lead into the second quarter. That lead continued to grow throughout the game.

However, the Aces were able to cut it to 77 - 69 heading to the fourth, but the Sun were able to pull away once again.

Guard Jackie Young finished with a game-high 22 points, while MVP center A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 4 rebounds in the game.

Center Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 20 points, while forward Alyssa Thomas put up a triple-double with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Game 4 is set for this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Connecticut. The Aces can win the championship with a win that day or in game 5 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, while Sun needs to win the next two games.

