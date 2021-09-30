Aces guard, USA 3x3 Basketball gold medalist Kelsey Plum wins Sixth Player of the Year award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are in the midst of fighting for the WNBA Championship, but members of their team are already getting recognized for their work this season.

Guard Kelsey Plum, who earlier this year was part of the 3x3 USA Basketball gold medal team, was named 2021 Kia WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

In her fourth WNBA season, Plum averaged a career-high 14.8 points. She also averaged 3.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 28.3 minutes in 26 games.

She received 41 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Teammate Dearica Hamby, who won the award in 2019 and 2020, finished second in voting.

To be eligible for the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Award, a player had to come off the bench in more games than she started.

The front office was also recognized as General Manager of Basketball Operations Dan Padover was named WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year.

The Aces currently lead 1-0 in their semifinal best-of-5 against the Phoenix Mercury.

