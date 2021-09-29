Watch
Plum, Aces hold off Mercury in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

Steve Marcus/AP
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) lays up the ball during the second half of Game 1 in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is at left. The Aces beat the Mercury 96-90. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 01:30:44-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-90 in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

Plum, the fourth-year guard who won an Olympic gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball, had 12 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas pushed its lead into double digits.

Riquna Williams scored 24 points for the Aces, who will host Game 2 on Thursday.

Brittney Griner had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix.

Diana Taurasi, playing in her second game since returning to the lineup after sustaining a sprained ankle, scored 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

