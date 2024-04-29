Aces' Candace Parker announces retirement after 16 years in WNBA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker has officially announced her retirement.

Her long list of accomplishments include being a three-time WNBA Champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time league MVP, and the first woman to dunk a basketball in the NCAA tournament.

Last year, Parker and the Aces were invited to the White House in honor of their WNBA championship win. We were there to catch the action. Watch below:

Las Vegas Aces visit White House after 2022 championship

The Aces are set to return to the White House to celebrate their back-to-back championship win next week.

In a statement released early Sunday, the Aces said in part:

“The Las Vegas Aces family is thankful for the role Candace played in the 2023 WNBA championship season, and for giving all of us the opportunity to watch one of the GOATs of the game over the past two decades.”

Parker also made a statement via her Instagram which states in part:

“I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.”

Parker played only 18 games for the Aces after suffering a foot Injury mid-season. In the games she did play, the Aces went 16-2.