A much-awaited rematch: Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

​It is yet another UFC fight week in Las Vegas, but fight night will be on Mexican Independence Day for the first time ever.

It will be the much-awaited rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso is from Mexico and will have the crowd behind her.

Both women say they're expecting a brawl for the belt.

Their meeting this past March was one of the biggest UFC upsets in recent memory, and now we will get a part two.

Alexa Grasso will represent her home country on its Independence Day, looking to stay as the only Mexican champion in the UFC. She says winning the belt was a sweet feeling, but keeping it — that's another story.

"I always say that making history is never easy, but I've been working so hard every single day of my life to be in this moment," Grasso said. "This last camp wasn't different. I was training more. I was with more discipline. I was two or three times more extreme with my training and with everything that had to be done to be the champion again and win the fight again. I try to keep focus on the goal."

That said, this fight will be anything but easy for Grasso.

She will again be going up against one of arguably the best fighters on the planet, Valentina Shevchenko, who was on a 9-fight win streak before losing the belt to Grasso.

While Shevchenko usually wears a big smile, she was all business today and says she is 100 percent focused on getting her title back.

"The position I'm in right now — I have no choice for any of those sentimental things," Shevchenko said. "It's no time for that. It's a fight. Without any step back. Just only forward. Always forward."

The Prelims for this fight are set for 4 p.m. on Saturday. The main card is set for 7 p.m. inside T-Mobile Arena.