2025 Big League Weekend will feature A's, Diamondbacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big League Weekend will return to Las Vegas Ballpark in 2025.
The event is set for March 8 and 9 with games between the Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Both games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.
This will be Arizona's third all-time appearance at Big League Weekend. The team faced the Los Angeles Dodgers at Cashman Field in 2001 and 2002.
This will be the A's ninth all-time appearance at Big League Weekend.
Tickets start at $30 each.
Aviators season ticket members can currently purchase tickets through the Aviators administrative office by calling 702-943-7200 or by emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.
Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Monday, November 4 on the Las Vegas Aviators website.