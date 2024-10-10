2025 Big League Weekend will feature A's, Diamondbacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big League Weekend will return to Las Vegas Ballpark in 2025.

The event is set for March 8 and 9 with games between the Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.

This will be Arizona's third all-time appearance at Big League Weekend. The team faced the Los Angeles Dodgers at Cashman Field in 2001 and 2002.

This will be the A's ninth all-time appearance at Big League Weekend.

WATCH: Big League Weekend serves as big preview for A's move to the desert

Big League Weekend serves as big preview for A's eventual move to the desert

Tickets start at $30 each.

Aviators season ticket members can currently purchase tickets through the Aviators administrative office by calling 702-943-7200 or by emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Monday, November 4 on the Las Vegas Aviators website.