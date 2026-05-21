2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a severe illness and won't compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, his family said Thursday.
His family posted the news on social media and said he is currently undergoing treatment.
“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement continued.
Busch ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The 41-year-old driver and Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.
His last win came in 2023, his first with RCR.
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