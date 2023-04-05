100-Yards with Tina Nguyen: Vegas Vipers offensive lineman Michael Miller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Join KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she walks 100 yards with Michael Miller, an offensive lineman for the Vegas Vipers.

TINA NGUYEN: ​ Well right now, we're hanging out with Michael Miller of the Vegas Vipers. Michael, first off, what has it been like to play right here at Cashman Field? ​​

MICHAEL MILLER: It's been awesome. We've had a pretty good home crowd. I mean, they've been supporting us pretty well and hopefully, we can get things turned around and get get some more wins for them. ​​

NGUYEN: ​ How do you put into words what this season has been like for you guys? ​​

MILLER: It's been tough as far as the win-loss column goes but I've had a blast just being out here, getting to play with the guys, getting to meet the guys. It's been a pretty neat experience. ​​

NGUYEN: ​ What does this second opportunity to play football mean to you?​

MILLER: It means a lot to me. I haven't played in three years. I played in the XFL in 2020. When COVID-19 shut it down, I kind of went back to school and started teaching. It's been a great experience for me just to get back out on the field and play with the guys. ​​

NGUYEN: ​Well speaking of teaching, you're not only an XFL player but you're also a high school math teacher. Tell us a little bit about that and how you're balancing out both roles. ​​

MILLER: ​ It's been interesting. My days are really busy. I wake up early before we have to go to meetings and make sure everything's scheduled for the day. My kids are kind of doing an online college class where everything's flipped for them so they watch videos of me teaching the lessons and then, they got someone in there who can help them. And then, if they need extra help on the side, then I'll help. But other than that, I mean I do school in the morning, go for football for however long we're gone, and then I come home and I do more school stuff and try to spend time with my wife. ​​

NGUYEN: ​ What is it been like to interact with them? I'm sure they're watching your games to cheer you on. ​​

MILLER: Yeah. It's been interesting. Some of them email me. Some of the guys on the football team have been texting me saying good job coach or it's good to see you on that panel. It's been it's been a really neat experience and hopefully, the kids are enjoying it as much as I am. ​​

NGUYEN: ​ What inspired you to become a teacher? ​​

MILLER: My mom was a teacher growing up so I kind of always thought I wanted to be a teacher. And then in high school, I had some really fun geometry teachers. I kind of enjoyed that and thought I wanted to be a football coach and a math teacher to kind of help make math a little more fun for the kids. ​