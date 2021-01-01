Tina Nguyen joined the 13 Action News team in August 2021 as a sports reporter. She comes from Tyler, Texas, where she was the weekend sports anchor/reporter for two years.

Prior to entering local TV, Nguyen spent a season in the New York City area working for the National Basketball Association on their social and digital team as a content publisher and producer. Her work with the NBA lead her to travel to numerous NBA cities, even witnessing a historic buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia Sixers.

Nguyen is a graduate of Texas A&M University where she earned a degree in telecommunications. During her time in Aggieland, she worked for 12th Man Productions as a student reporter, producer, and editor covering Aggie Athletics for the SEC Network+ and 12thMan.com.

The Texas native is excited to call Las Vegas her home and is looking forward to meeting everyone in town.