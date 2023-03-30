100-Yards: Vegas Vipers defensive back Deontay Anderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Join KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she walks 100 yards with Deontay Anderson, a defensive back for the Vegas Vipers.

TINA NGUYEN: Well right now we are joined by Deontay Anderson of the Vegas Vipers. First off, what would you be doing if you weren't playing football?

DEONTAY ANDERSON: That's a good question. I have no idea. Oh man. Probably coaching high school ball.

NGUYEN: What is on your pre-game playlist?

ANDERSON: Drake and Future.

NGUYEN: What is one type of food you can eat and never get tired of?

ANDERSON: Pasta.

NGUYEN: Pasta?

ANDERSON: Pasta. Yeah.

NGUYEN: No hesitation

ANDERSON: I'm a pasta fanatic.

NGUYEN: Define what it means to be from Texas.

ANDERSON: I think a lot of people will say that we view Texas as our own country in a way. There's a lot of pride from being from Texas and I take a lot of pride in it, especially being from Houston, Texas.

NGUYEN: What was it like to get that call that you were getting the chance to play in the XFL?

ANDERSON: Man, it was nice, especially how I set up Coach Dishman because this man called me and I was just happy for the opportunity and just taking advantage of it.

NGUYEN: How do you put into words what the season has been like for you guys? I know there's been some ups.

ANDERSON: Yeah. It's been up and down. It's really a roller coaster because we're really a good team but we just can't seem to put together yet. So we just got to keep fighting, keep finishing and hopefully do the best in the next four games.

NGUYEN: What has it been like to be able to come out here and play in Las Vegas?

ANDERSON: It's wonderful. I love Vegas. I'm thinking about maybe move here. Maybe not. I don't know.

NGUYEN: My last question for you. What is this opportunity to play in the XFL mean to you?

ANDERSON: It means a lot. I'm very, very beyond grateful. I was working at Macy's about a few months ago so I am I take every day to the maximum and I'm very grateful.