100-Yards: Get to know Vegas Vipers quarterback Luis Perez

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Join KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she walks 100 yards with Luis Perez, the Vegas Vipers quarterback.

TINA NGUYEN: Right now, we are joined by the Vegas Vipers quarterback, Luis Perez. You've experienced it all — from the AAF, the USFL and now, the XFL. You've made a couple of stops in the NFL, as well. How do you put into words your football journey so far?

LUIS PEREZ: Different, and it's an uphill battle. Just from where I started — not playing football in high school — to playing in the AAF, the XFL, the USFL and in the NFL. Now here, it's not what you dream of as a kid. You know, as a kid, you think, man, you're going to go to the NFL and you're going to, you know, make it there and stay there forever. But (I'm) very fortunate these things have popped up and excited for the opportunity coming up.

NGUYEN: Now, why is it so important for you to continue this dream?

PEREZ: Yeah. So I still have aspirations to play in the NFL, and I love the game. I really enjoy the game. I love learning the game, to our coaching staff. We have 278 years of coaching experience. 278 years, and I think that's just a great opportunity for me. It's just such good information.

NGUYEN: What would it mean to get the chance to play at that next level?

PEREZ: It would mean the world to me. That's a dream I've had since I was a little kid, to go out there and just play. It would mean everything.

NGUYEN: So Luis, a lot of people know you as a quarterback. But reflect back with me on you as a kid. You were actually one of the best youth bowlers in the country. I mean, how did you come to find bowling and how did you figure out that you were so good at it?

PEREZ: Yeah, you know, it's kind of funny. So it was my dad's birthday one day. I was about nine or 10 years old; can't remember. And so we go out, we start bowling, and I just really enjoyed myself that day. And I was bowling really well. So I said, it's kind of fun. You know, I started, you know, little by little...went with my friends a couple times, joined the league, got my own pair of shoes, got my own ball and it just escalated from there. Then I started competing. I took it really serious and would train and go bowling all the time and got better and better.

NGUYEN: So next time we do an interview, it'll be at a bowling alley.

SPEREZ: I love it.

NGUYEN: How many perfect games have you bowled in your life?

PEREZ: I bowled 12 perfect games in my life.

The Vegas Vipers will play their first home game vs. the D.C. Defenders on Saturday at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.