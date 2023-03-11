100-Yards: Get to know Vegas Vipers linebacker Vic Beasley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Join KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she walks 100 yards with Vic Beasley, a linebacker for the Vegas Vipers.

TINA NGUYEN: Well, right now we're hanging out with Vic Beasley, a linebacker for the Vegas Vipers. How does it feel to be back out on the football field?

VIC BEASLEY: It feels amazing. You know, I'm appreciative of the opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with everybody.

NGUYEN: What is the opportunity to play for the Vegas Vipers mean to you? It's another shot at football.

BEASLEY: I'm very appreciative of it. You know, being able to play on the coast where I was, and having this first opportunity to work with a head coach. It's going to be something special, I think.

NGUYEN: What have you learned being around Rod Woodson so far?

BEASLEY: He loves the game of football — he wants to win and he's a great motivator.

NGUYEN: You spent six seasons in the NFL. How do you put into words your time in the league and what would you take away from it?

BEASLEY: I'm just grateful for the opportunities that I had to be able to play under these great coaches. What they taught me and what they shared with me has helped me develop my game today.

NGUYEN: Why is it so important for you to continue this dream of playing football?

BEASLEY: For me, it's bigger than me to inspire younger generation, older generation. And for me, when I'm on the field, I feel like I'm at home.

NGUYEN: So I did my homework and I did some creeping. You are very big into Halloween. Tell us more about why Halloween is your favorite holiday.

BEASLEY: For me, I feel like it's a way to express yourself. You know, a lot of kids, a lot of older individuals enjoy the opportunity to express themselves on Halloween. So for me is for me, it's opportunities for me to be outgoing and kind of just, you know, let my hair down in a way.

NGUYEN: Who have you dressed up as for Halloween?

BEASLEY: A number of different characters, but I'm a big wrestling fan. You know, back in the day that would be WCW. So I've done Bret Hart, I've done Sting, then Kane. You know, those are three of my favorite wrestlers.

NGUYEN: You know, the group of guys I feel like that is in the XFL. Everyone's got such a unique story, but how do you put into words the guys that make up this week?

BEASLEY: I think, like you said, everybody comes into this league with a story. Everybody has a story, but I think one thing that brings us together is everybody is hungry to win and everybody wants to make a name for themselves.

The Vegas Vipers are currently 0-3 on the season. They take on the D.C. Defenders on Sunday at 4 p.m.