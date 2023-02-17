LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Join KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she walks 100 yards with Jah'Sheem Martin, one of the Vegas Vipers' defensive lineman.

100-Yards: Get to know Vegas Vipers defensive lineman, Jah'Sheem Martin

Tina Nguyen: Right now, we're hanging out with Jah'Sheem Martin, a defensive lineman for the Vegas Vipers. Jah'Sheem, we are just days away from the season kicking off. How are you feeling?

Jah'sheem Martin: I'm feeling amazing, man. This opportunity is great. The team, we're feeling great and we are ready to show everybody what we to do, and that we're trying to run this league.

Nguyen: You guys are training in Dallas, Texas, right now. Tell me about this group of guys that you've gotten to know so far.

Martin: Oh, man, this group is special. You always get a good little feel for teams that you get to be a part of. When you gel together well, and you mix together well, everything's just flowing. We got a good mix of veteran guys that have been there before and know what it takes to winm and then a lot of young, hungry and energetic guys.

Nguyen: What is it been like to be around head coach, Ron Woodson?

Martin: Oh, man, Coach Woodson is legendary. I can't begin to tell you the level of the knowledge that he imparts on us on a daily basis. Just learning from somebody that's walked the life that he has, and the journey that he's had... he's just imparting all of his knowledge on us as best as he can to make us better athletes and better men.

Nguyen: What does it mean to you to get the chance to play in the XFL?

Martin: The opportunity to play in this is like none other. I can't begin to explain to you of how grateful I am for this. I didn't really have any professional opportunity besides this, and the all-conference team in the Northeast-10 in 2018. So, this is my first go around, and it's something for me to show what I can do, and show what I bring to the table so I can play at a professional level. I come from a small college in a small town in New York, so we don't really get a chance to show what we can do on the same stage as other big professional places do. So, this opportunity means the world to me.

The Vegas Vipers season will kick off their season against the Arlington Renegades on Saturday on ESPN/ABC at 2 p.m.