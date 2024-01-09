10 students from Las Vegas nominated for McDonald's All American Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ten students from Las Vegas will have the chance to compete in the McDonald's All American Games this June in Houston.

This year's selections "have worked tirelessly on and off the court to be one of basketball's very best," McDonald's stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The final roster for this year's All American Games will include 48 players from across the country. Those names are expected to be announced on Jan. 23.

In order to be selected, a player had to be nominated by their high school coach, athletic director, principal or a member of the All American Games Selection Committee.

The students from Nevada who will have a chance to compete this year include:



Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View High School Ryder Elisaldez, Bishop Gorman High School Randy Nance Jr., Centennial High School Caleb Piggé, Faith Lutheran High School Graydon Lemke, Faith Lutheran High School Alijah Adem, Spring Valley High School Khaman Maker, Trinity International Schools Pape N’Diaye, Trinity International Schools Danae Powell, Centennial High School Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines High School

Past nominees for the All American Games include some of the most famous basketball players in the country.

Those names include well-known hoopers like Candace Parker, Trae Young, Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Angel Reese, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, and more.