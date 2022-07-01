LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — ICYMI: With the San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission committee voting to remove the port priority use of Howard Terminal, it clears a major path for the Oakland Athletics to potentially build a new ballpark on the waterfront. However, what does this mean for the progress they've made in Las Vegas? Sports reporter Tina Nguyen caught up with A's team president Dave Kaval just hours after the decision to explain why the A's are still interested in coming to Las Vegas.

