LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big decision for the future of the Oakland Athletics was made on Thursday.

Officials in San Francisco voted in favor of Athletics staying in Oakland rather than moving to Las Vegas. Twenty-three people in the San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission voted yes while two voted no.

"Through this commitment, I ask that you give Oakland's it's shot. To allow this project to proceed to allow us to explore what incredible community benefits may come from it is to allow Oakland to have its chance. And I for one, envision a day, in the future, where I sit with my grandchildren surrounded by the beautiful diversity of Oakland in a beautiful public park, looking out at that bay," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

PREVIOUS: A's continue to make progress in Las Vegas, despite setback in Oakland

Previously, the A's were reportedly eyeing Las Vegas as a new home — and had their eye on several sights for a potential ballpark — if a deal wasn't reached in Oakland.

Thursday's vote centered around whether the commission will remove the Port Priority Use designation from the Howard Terminal, which would enable the A's to move forward with plans for a new ballpark there.

Prior to the vote decision, in order to move forward, 18 of the 27 commissioners would have had to vote to remove the current designation for the site. If that didn't happen, it would have been the nail in the coffin for the A's hopes for the site.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who previously caused some controversy with comments about Las Vegas, has said she is in favor of removing the designation in order for the A's to construct the proposed $12 billion waterfront development, which would include a new, $1 billion ballpark.

The A's will have until 2025 to enter into a binding agreement with the City of Oakland to build the Howard Terminal. If that doesn't happen, the designation would automatically be re-instated.