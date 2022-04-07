Goodman responds after Oakland mayor calls Las Vegas desert 'gross' for Athletics' stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is responding to remarks by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf calling the Las Vegas desert "gross" during an interview about the Athletics' future.

The A's have been eyeing Las Vegas as their new home if they relocate from Oakland.

In an interview with our sister ABC station in San Francisco, ABC 7, Schaaf said, "It's going to be more complicated and you've got to be much more environmentally focused when you are developing on the precious California coastline than in the gross desert of Las Vegas."

The two cities are competing for stadium projects that would house the A's.

In response to Schaaf's remarks, Goodman tweeted the Oakland mayor is "right" and that "sustainability is a priority." She went on to call Las Vegas is a global leader in sustainability and a top tourist destination.

"...please join the more than 42 million visitors a year and enjoy a trip to Las Vegas. We can go to a game," said Goodman.