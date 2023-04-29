1-on-1 with A'ja Wilson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces unveiled their new training facility on Friday. The 64,000-square-foot facility is located right next to the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. It includes a state-of-the-art locker room, weight room, family room, and two basketball courts.

Sports reporter Tina Nguyen caught up with two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson to talk about the reigning champs' new home.

Tina Nguyen: Well, I'm hanging out with two-time MVP A'ja Wilson. A'ja, first off, state-of-the-art facilities, what was your initial reaction when you walked in this building?

A'ja Wilson: I was in awe but I wasn't surprised because I know how we get down here. I knew it was going to be big. I knew it was going to be classy. Classy looks like a little luxury store so I knew it's going to be epic.

Nguyen: What is your favorite part? Is your favorite room that you've got in here so far?

Wilson: My favorite room would have to be the film room. That is like big because they have massage chairs in there. We can chill, we can stretch out and it's like a full-body massage so that's my favorite room.

Nguyen: What has this off-season been like for you as we are a couple of days away from training camp starting?

Wilson: Yeah. It's been a lot of working out, of course, and obviously, just working outside of basketball, trying to continue to expand my brand and create my brand and have a lot of fun time with my family and people that I love so I really had a great off-season. I miss it but I need something to do so I'm excited.