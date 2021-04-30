13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For April 30-May 6, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Vintage Market Days are happening in downtown Summerlin April through May 2. The upscale, vintage-inspired, open-air market will feature upcycled antiques, vintage finds, unique clothing, food trucks, handmade treasures, home decor and more. Tickets are $15 for early-buy event on Friday and $10 for Saturday/Sunday.

2. The Vegas Golden Knights is hosting a Medieval Market at the all-new Water Street Plaza at Lifeguard Arena from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30.

3. Live pro wrestling arrives May 1 at the SuperBeast Training Compound in the Arts District. SuperBeast, Jacob Fatu, Kal Jack, Mecha Wolf, Dark Sheik, Funnybone and more will be featured on May 1. Doors open at 7 p.m., bell rings at 8. 21 and over only. $30 for tickets.

4. Splash pads at Las Vegas city parks will be open again starting May 1. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

5. DISCOVERY Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas is celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month in May. The museum’s monthlong celebration kicks of May 1 through 7 with the celebration of Samoa. They will be teaching the Samoan art form, Siapo. Family Equality Day will also be celebrated May 2.

6. Tivoli Village is hosting its first-ever Art Walk featuring more than 90 talented local artists from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1. There will be original works of art and food and beverage specials at Tivoli’s 8 restaurants. Free admission. Guests must wear masks.

7. Teachers and educational support professions will receive a BOGO free admission during National Teacher Appreciation Week at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas from May 3 through 9. Must have valid ID.

8. Emporium Arcade Bar at AREA15 is offering Star Wars-themed drink specials for Star Wars Day on May 4. In addition, Star Wars fans can also play Emporium’s Star Wars pinball machine for free throughout the day and guests who arrive in Star Wars-themed costumes will receive ten free game tokens.

9. Both locations of Arizona Charlies (Decatur Boulevard and Boulder Highway) will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Cinco de Bingo celebration. There will be margaritas, sombreros, drawings and more for True Rewards members during the 3 p.m. bingo session. Both locations are also offering festive food and beverage specials in their cafes.

10. The ATOMIC SALOON SHOW returns to the stage on May 5 inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian hotel-casino. The show is a riotous and ranch romp through the wild, Wild West.

11. The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade will be lit green, white and red in honor of Cinco de Mayo. It is also inviting guests to celebrate with traditional food, margaritas and Mexican-themed decor. There will be outdoor beverage carts on the promenade and several eateries will offer Cinco de Mayo specials.

12. Stoney’s Rocking Country is hosting a fundraiser for local unemployed performers on May 5. There will be entertainment by Sally Olson & Ned Mills of Carpenters Tribute Concert, Robbie Howard, Kent Foote, Chad Collins, Gary Anthony, Chris Ivan, Lou Gazzra and many more.

13. The LGBTQ Center of Las Vegas is offering Poker 101 beginning May 6. The six-week class will cover the basics needed to play in No-Limit Hold’em poker tournaments. A nationally-ranked poker professional will lead the classes. Must be 21. Must reserve a spot.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.