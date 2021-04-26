Vegas Golden Knights to host 'Medieval Market' at Water Street Plaza

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that the team will host the “Medieval Market” at the all-new Water Street Plaza at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson on April 30.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to shop for official team gear and equipment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or until supplies last.

Various items will be available from each of the team’s first four NHL seasons, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets and more. The gear and equipment for sale on Friday will not be authenticated through the VGK Authentics program.

Items for sale are intended to target youth and adult programming to allow local players access to world-class equipment.

All sales are final and must be purchased through credit card only.

The newly renovated and renamed Water Street Plaza is located at 240 S. Water St. Henderson, NV 89015, directly adjacent to Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT for additional merchandise and apparel.