Emporium Arcade Bar offering Star Wars-themed drink specials for Star Wars Day

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively new bar known for its classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance, announces deals and events on May the fourth, the annual date that has come to be known as Star Wars Day.

In honor of the world-renowned film franchise, Emporium Arcade Bar will offer Star Wars-themed cocktails.

In addition, Star Wars fans can also play Emporium’s Star Wars pinball machine for free throughout the day and guests who arrive in Star Wars-themed costumes will receive ten free game tokens.

Located inside AREA15, the brand-new art and entertainment district minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas is open daily for guests 21 years or older.

Emporium Arcade Bar is free to enter but guests must reserve a general admission ticket to AREA15 online.