Stoney's Rockin' Country to host fundraiser for unemployed performers

Quirky Minds Media, All Aspects Radio Network and Production Gals Media present a very special fundraiser event at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Las Vegas on May 5 at 5 p.m.

Help raise funds for out-of-work Las Vegas performers and give back to The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas.

Join them for a special night of entertainment and acts headlined by Sally Olson & Ned Mills of Carpenters Tribute Concert, along with many other special guest performers to help raise funds to benefit The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas Entertainment Relief Fund.

The line-up of acts includes Emcee, Impersonator, Comedian & Singer Robbie Howard, Red Carpet Host Ninon de Vere De Rosa, Carpenters Tribute Concert, starring Sally Olson & Ned Mills (with John Plows on drums, Matt Baldoni on guitar and James D’Arrigo on sax, clarinet and flute), Variety Singer Kent Foote of The Vegas Good Fellas, Luke Bryan Tribute Artist Chad Collins, Louis Armstrong Impersonator Dennis D’Satchmo Keating, “Vinylinist” Michelle Jones, Franks Sinatra Tribute Artist Gary Anthony, Rod Stewart Tribute Artist John Anthony, Pop Singer Rutherine Umali, Pop Singer Chris Ivan, Film Director, Writer & Producer Joe Lujan, American Idol Finalist & Crooner Lou Gazzara, Talk Show Host & Joan Rivers Impersonator Barbara Brighton, and Headliner & Host of “Out-And-About with Ali" Alison Ward.

For general admission tickets, sponsorship packages and raffle tickets, click here.