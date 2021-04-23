ATOMIC SALOON SHOW returning for Cinco de Mayo

The wildest watering hole this side of the Mississippi, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW swings open its doors again this Cinco de Mayo.

Tickets starting at $149 are on sale now online.

Starting May 5, they will perform Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., at the Atomic Saloon inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort.

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas | 2021

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW is a riotous and raunchy romp through the wild, Wild West as it never was, with drop-dead sexy acrobats and ridiculous comedy mayhem from a cavalcade of cowboys, showgirls, nuns, lawmen and lay-abouts. With health and safety protocols in place, audiences can still expect the same side-splitting hilarity and the best variety acts this side of the Mississippi.