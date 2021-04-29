Splash pads at Las Vegas city parks set to open May 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The temperature in Las Vegas is starting to heat up as summer approaches.

Splash pads at City of Las Vegas parks will open for the season on May 1.

Thet will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Here are the locations:

All American Park – 1551 S. Buffalo Drive

Alyn Beck Park – 9220 Brent Lane

Angel Park – 241 S. Durango Drive

Baker Park - 1010 E. St. Louis Ave.

Bill Briare Family Park – 650 N. Tenaya Way

Bob Baskin Park – 2801 Oakey Blvd.

Bruce Trent Park – 8851 Vegas Drive

Centennial Hills Park – 7101 N. Buffalo Drive

Douglas A. Selby Park – 1293 N. Sandhill Road

East Las Vegas Family Park - 4480 E. Washington Ave.

Estelle Neal Park – 6075 Rebecca Road

Gary Dexter Park – 800 Upland Blvd.

Gilcrease Brothers – 10011 Gilcrease Ave.

Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park – 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.

Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex – 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Lorenzi Park – 3333 W. Washington Ave.

Patriot Community Park – 4050 Thom Blvd.

Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park – 5425 Corbett St.

Rainbow Family Park – 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.

Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex – 6105 N. Durango Drive

Rotary Park – 901 Hinson St.

Sunny Springs Park – 7620 Golden Talon Ave.

Stupak Park – 300 W. Boston Ave.

Teton Trails – 7850 N. Bradley Ave.

Trigono Hills Park - 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway

West Charleston Lions/Essex Park – 600 Essex Drive

Winding Trails Park – 7250 N. Ft. Apache Road

Woofter Family Park - 1600 Rock Springs Drive

